More than 1,000 Kentucky seniors have gifts this year thanks to a Christmas program

One program in Central Kentucky is working hard to make sure senior citizens are not forgotten this holiday season.

The Senior Sleigh program in Lexington, Ky. gives gifts to people in nursing homes or home-bound.

Missy Ward started the program eight years ago with 25 names of people needing gits.

Ward says this year, the program had 1,080 seniors in ten homes in five countries.

The seniors ask for things like lotion, large-print Bibles, word searches and even UK gear.

The gifts are all wrapped and Wildcat Moving delivers them.

December 23 was the last day of delivery for the year.