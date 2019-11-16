More than 1,000 runners race through Dollywood Christmas lights

Dollywood opened its doors to more than one thousand runners Friday night, for the 7th annual Light The Way 5K.

Participants got the chance to run through a racecourse decorated by Dollywood's four million Christmas lights. The race took off at 11:19 p.m. Friday night.

Both runners and walkers were welcomed to travel down the illuminated path throughout the park.

The race benefited two local charties-- Keep Sevier Beautiful and Share it Forward.

