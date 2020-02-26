More than 20 guns stolen from Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops

Nashville police said they are on the search for three suspects after more than 20 guns were stolen from a Nashville Bass Pro Shops.

Metro police said three suspects reportedly used a hammer to break the glass to get in the store, WTVF reported.

The suspects stole 5 to 10 bolt action rifles and 15 to 20 handguns, a weapon-mounted laser, lights and ammunition.

The store said it will have to complete a full inventory to determine serial numbers and the exact makes and models of the guns.

