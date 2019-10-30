More than 22,000 pounds of trash removed from Tennessee River, group says

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful organization said more than 22,000 pounds of trash was removed from the river during the month of October.

According to the organization, 22,276 pounds of trash was removed from the river in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky.

“It’s been inspiring to see so many volunteers, businesses, governments, and elected officials all come together for the cause of the Tennessee River watershed,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful (KTNRB). “We released the slogan, ‘Your River. Your Impact.’ this month, and we’ve seen a diverse

network of river champions willing to do what it takes for that positive impact on our river.”

Cleanup totals

Lenoir City - 5,903 pounds

Knoxville (Sept. 29) - 3,497 pounds

Gunersville, Alabama - 3,158 pounds

Chattanooga - 896 pounds

Golden Pond, Kentucky - 3,809 pounds

Pickwick Lake, Mississippi - 4,318 pounds

Knoxville (Oct 29) - 694 pounds

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.