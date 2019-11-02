More than 300 grams of methamphetamine, guns found in Monroe County drug bust

Officials said more than 300 grams of methamphetamine was found when Monroe County deputies executed a search warrant in the Vonore area Friday evening.

Deputies said they conducted the search warrant after a lengthy drug investigation.

Monroe County deputies were joined by the Madisonville and Vonore Police Departments and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials found 317 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and $1,700 at the home. According to reports, one of the firearms was stolen.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports one person was taken into custody and is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

