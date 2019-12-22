63-car pileup shuts down Interstate 64 in Virginia

Both sides of Interstate 64 were shut down Sunday morning after a crash that involved 63 vehicles, according to Virginia State Police.

At this time, there are about 35 total vehicles involved on both sides. / (York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Michelle Anaya said 35 people were taken to the hospital after the crash. Two of those injured are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

State police said fog and ice on the Queens Creek bridge were factors in the crash.

The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and VDOT are on-scene assisting and rerouting traffic.

