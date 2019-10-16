Most Americans hide their purchases from friends, family

Many Americans have fallen victim to impulsively buying items they don't need while online shopping, leading them to regret the purchases and even hide them from their families.

A new study examined 2,000 Americans spending habits and found the average person spends $202.34 a month on unnecessary purchases.

The study also revealed 76 percent of shoppers say they often make impulse purchases. The average person ends up regretting that random purchase in less than nine hours.

The OnePoll study found that only 38 percent of Americans think they're "very good" with money.

Nearly 60 percent of Americans admit they have hidden the cost of their purchases from others and 56 percent say they hid entire purchases from family out of embarrassment.

Online shopping is often the source of people's impulse shopping sprees.

The study found that the average person would save nearly $104 a month if they didn't make non-essential online purchases.

So, what is causing people to make so many unnecessary purchases? Clothes. Almost half of the people surveyed said buying clothes they don't need is their most common impulsive buy.

Other top non-essential purchases include ordering food, technology and shoes.

"What makes online shopping so attractive in today's world - convenience and immediate gratification - also are what make them prime contributors to buyer's remorse," First International Bank Chief Operating Officer Nicole Lorch said.

Late-night purchases or purchases inspired by moments of boredom are the most common ways in which Americans spend money they may regret.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

