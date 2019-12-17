16 East Tenn. healthcare professionals disciplined

According to the Tennessee Health Department, numerous healthcare providers in East Tennessee appear on the department's Disciplinary Action Report.

In just the past month, more than 12 health professionals from the area were listed in the report. The Division of Health Related Boards oversees the licensure in Tennessee and requires those who practice health care professions to be qualified. The boards are also responsible for the investigation of alleged violations of the Practice Act and rules and are responsible for the discipline of licensees who are found guilty of such violations.

The following professionals were listed on the Disciplinary Action Report:

Clarence L. Nabers Jr., DDS, Knoxville Violation:

Unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct; to wit: delegating professional responsibilities to a person when the licensee delegating such responsibilities knows or has reason to know that such person is not qualified, by training, by experience, or by licensure to perform them; failure to discard all single use or disposable items used to treat a patient; failure to use heat sterilizing device and test device for proper function by means of a biological monitoring system that indicates microorganism kill; failure to maintain documentation on all heat sterilizing devices in a log reflecting dates and persons conducting the testing, or by retaining copies of reports from an independent testing entity; failure to properly clean oral prosthetic appliances received from a dental laboratory by washing with soap or a detergent and water, rinse well, appropriately disinfect, and rinse well again before the prosthetic appliance is placed in the patient’s mouth; and making false or misleading statements or representations, being guilty of fraud or deceit in obtaining admission to practice or being guilty of fraud or deceit in the practice of dentistry Action: License placed on probation; most complete a TOSHA Consultative Services Program; must submit proof of new heat sterilizing devices; must provide proof of documentation on all heat sterilizing devices in a log reflecting dates and persons conducting the test; must obtain thirty continuing education hours; assessed civil penalties of $11,000.00; plus costs not to exceed $5,000.00

Tori Wilkin, DA, Knoxville Violation:

Guilty of a criminal conviction. Action: License placed on probation to run concurrently with criminal probation. Late reporting from October 2019

Katie Beth Judd, LMT, Knoxville Violation:

Failed to properly maintain a sufficient number of continuing education credits. Action: Agreed Citation; Assessed Civil Penalty of $675.00

Matthew Sunshine, LMT, Maryville Violation:

Guilty of unethical or unprofessional conduct involving sexualizing behavior with a client. Action: License suspended with monitoring terms and 10 hours of core curriculum course in ethics; then placed on probation for 3 years; assessed civil penalty of $1,000.00 plus the costs of prosecuting this case.

XHALE Massage Therapy, Establishment, Knoxville Violation:

Guilty of practicing massage in an unlicensed establishment Action: Conditional license granted; assessed civil penalty of $3,300.00

Pamela S. Bullock, MD, Knoxville Violation:

Failed to properly maintain sufficient continuing education credits. Action: License voluntarily retired with continuing education and civil penalty terms in the event of reinstating license in the future and assessed the costs of prosecuting this case.

Edna M. Moses, APRN/RN, Knoxville Violation:

Unfit or incompetent by reason of negligence, habits, or other cause; and is mentally incompetent Action: RN license and APRN certificate summarily suspended; must cease and desist practicing nursing in the State of Tennessee

Kenneth Lee Fine, OT Oak Ridge Violation:

Failed to properly maintain a sufficient number of continuing competence credit hours. Action: Agreed Citation; Assessed Civil Penalty of $100.00.

Dan Hunter, DO, Alcoa Violation:

Failed to properly maintain a sufficient number of continuing competence credit hours. Action: Agreed Citation; Assessed Civil Penalty of $80.00.

CPA, Inc., Pharmacy, Knoxville Violation:

Guilty of operating with a lapsed license. To wit: Except as otherwise provided in parts 2-5 of this chapter, it is unlawful for any individual to engage in the practice of pharmacy unless currently licensed or otherwise authorized under parts 2-5 of this chapter to practice under any facet of the provisions of parts 2-5 of this chapter; All licenses and certificates of registration granted by the board shall be for a two (2) year period beginning on the date the license is initially granted. All licenses and certificates of registration shall be renewed on or before the last day of the two (2) year license cycle; Failed to comply with a lawful order or duly promulgated rule of the Board. Action: Assessed civil penalty of $1,000.00 and submit a corrective plan of action to the Board regarding renewal procedures.

Stormy Nicole Gamble, RT, Knoxville Violation:

Guilty of diverting medical devices for personal financial gain. To wit: Been guilty of dishonorable, immoral, unethical or unprofessional conduct. Action: License revoked; assessed costs of prosecuting this case.

Riddle Drug #3, Pharmacy, Oak Ridge Violation:

Failure to post “pharmacist not on duty” sign or put up a barrier barring entry to the pharmacy which the pharmacists was not on duty. To wit: A pharmacy practice site where prescription drugs and devices and related materials are received, stored, compounded and dispensed shall not be opened for business or any other reason unless a licensed pharmacist is present. Furthermore, no medical or prescription order shall be dispensed except during the presence and under the direct supervision of a pharmacist; A pharmacist is permitted one (1) temporary absence for a period not exceeding one (1) hour per day. During the absence of a pharmacist from the pharmacy practice site, a sign containing the words “pharmacist not on duty” must be conspicuously displayed in the pharmacy practice site. It shall be unlawful to fail or refuse to display the required sign in a conspicuous place when a pharmacist is absent. No medical or prescription order may be compounded or dispensed during the absence of a pharmacist. Additionally, during the absence of the pharmacist the prescription department shall be closed off by physical barrier from floor to ceiling; Failed to Disciplinary Action Report Page 16 of 19 comply with a lawful order or duly promulgated rule of the board. Action: License reprimanded

Riggs Drugs, Pharmacy, Lafollette Violation:

Failed to require proof of a valid government-issued form of identification or insurance card prior to dispensing a controlled substance. To wit: Prior to an authorized dispenser dispensing a prescription for any Schedule II-IV opioid, benzodiazepine, zolpidem, barbiturate, or carisoprodol medication for greater than a seven-day supply, a pharmacist, pharmacy technician, pharmacy intern, or any other person authorized to dispense controlled substances shall require the person taking possession of the dispensed prescription to present a valid government-issued identification or public or private insurance card unless the person is personally known to the pharmacist, pharmacy technician, pharmacy intern or any other person authorized to dispense controlled substances. The identification requirements described in subsection (a) shall apply to all authorized dispensers who dispense Schedule II-IV opioid, benzodiazepine, zolpidem, barbiturate, and carisoprodol medications for greater than a seven-day supply; failed to comply with a lawful order or duly promulgated rule of the Board. Action: Assessed civil penalty of $1,000.00; required to submit a store-specific corrective plan of action to address proper procedure when dispensing a controlled substance in a supply greater than 7 days

Donald Reagan, PT Knoxville Violation:

Guilty of inadequately supervising and delegating duties that exceed the scope of practice for assistive personnel. Action: Licensed placed on probation for 1 year; obtain 6 continuing education credit hours on the topic of ethics and jurisprudence; assessed civil penalty of $500.00 plus the reasonable costs of prosecuting this case

Kenni Crabbtree Griffin, RRT, Oak Ridge Violation:

Failed to properly maintain sufficient continuing education hours. Action: Agreed Citation; assessed civil penalty of $300.00

Paul Anthony Rueff, RRT, Oak Ridge Violation:

Failed to properly maintain sufficient continuing education hours. Action: Agreed Citation; assessed civil penalty of $300.00

