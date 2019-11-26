More than a dozen children find forever families across East Tennessee

The Department of Children Services (DCS) reported more than 800 children in East Tennessee are waiting for a chance at claiming a family of their own. After November 26, a few children in need found their way to their forever homes.

Source: WVLT News

One of them, 17-year-old Cheyanne, became part of the Turner family officially and went to the DCS Smoky Mountain Region's National Adoption Day event in Maryville.

"In her situation, she's going to need someone for the rest of her life, and I think the Lord chose us to be her family for the rest of her time," Leslie Turner, her mother, said.

The teen spent 10 years in the state's public-care system in Middle Tennessee. She's been with her new family since May.

They said Nov. 26 couldn't have come soon enough.

"You just have to do it," Adam Turner said.

More than 20 other families made their own memories at the Boys and Girls Club in Maryville for the event.

This event was without a doubt different than being at a courthouse. There were Disney princesses, superheros and Santa and his elves inside the gym.

Sukanda Langley with DCS said the event is designed to be festive since the adoption process isn't always fun for families.

"They really look forward to this day because it's their light at the end of the tunnel," Langley said. Parents and families who adopt make a difference in the rising number of kids without parents.

Langley said it only takes calling 1-877-DCS-KIDS to get an adoption process started.

