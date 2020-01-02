More than a dozen displaced in Wears Valley fire

The Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department battled a fired Thursday morning causing more than a dozen people to be displaced.

Officials said the fire occurred at a rental cabin and the fire is still active and contained in the basement of the rental.

According to officials, the residents were not in the cabin during the fire.

The incident is currently under investigation and no information has been released regarding the cause of the fire.

