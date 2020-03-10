More than 700 structures damaged in Putnam Co. tornado

Tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee on March 3, leaving more than 20 people dead and many more injured.

Putnam County got hit hard, with 18 deaths occurring in the area. On March 10, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said 92 people had been hospitalized at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. As of Tuesday, only one person remained hospitalized, and they were in stable condition.

Cookeville hospital officials recently said that patients hurt in the tornado will not be charged. Read more on that here.

Porter said, on March 10, they had 450 volunteers onsite and have had more than 6,000 volunteers helping since the tornadoes hit. If you would like to volunteer, go here.

Officials said 147 structures were totally destroyed. More than 700 were damaged in some way. 127 have major damages, 175 have moderate damage, 262 have minor damage. There were 32 businesses damaged, and eight were destroyed.

Porter said that they are opening a multi-agency disaster resource center at Hyder Burks on Gainesboro Grade. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday of the week except on Thursday. On Thursday, it will be open until 7 p.m.

To help those impacted by the tornadoes, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.