More warmth, rain, and allergies in the Spring Outlook for East Tenn.

Meteorological spring kicks off March 1st, and while some of you are ready to change seasons, there is still a transition period from winter to spring.

The average last freeze in Knoxville is April 6th, and the average last frost is April 17th.

The big picture weather pattern is setting us up for overall above average temperatures and precipitation to continue. This combination can fuel more storms, which spring is considered storm season in our area.

With the added heat and moisture, event before spring officially starts, tree allergies are like to start jumping in March, with grass allergies shortly after. Now, mold allergy sufferers, keep in mind after rainy periods mold counts are high.

