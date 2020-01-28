Morgan County Tourism Alliance to preserve Tanner's landmark

Preservationists and tourism enthusiasts are gathering to preserve a historic landmark in downtown Wartburg, competing for help with their makeover project from HGTV.

In late 2019, the Morgan County Tourism Alliance received a donation to allow the group to purchase Tanner's Cafe and Sundries from owner Charles Tanner, grandson of the late pharmacist and owner J.E. Tanner.

The group is committed to preserving the building that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside, the group plans to bring back the old soda fountain with ice cream, even sandwiches. In the back, the group hopes to renovate the old shower that used to be a luxury for townspeople working in the logging or coal industries.

Now, tourism leaders want to attract people hiking the historic Cumberland Trail that runs right through town.

"We're gonna make that shower operable, so if they wanted to take a shower, they could," said Tourism Alliance member Pam Gunter.

"My dad had six brothers and a sister and they grew up in the store," said former owner Charles Tanner. The business at various times included a cafe, soda fountain, pharmacy and general store. "It had what they needed. Or a conversation or a good argument."

A public event is set for this Sunday at 2:30, when the Morgan County Tourism Alliance plans to create a video as part of its entry in the HGTV contest.

