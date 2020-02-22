Morning crash causes delays on East Emory Road

Updated: Sat 10:44 AM, Feb 22, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue Crews officials said crews were on the scene of a crash on East Emory Road.

Officials said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. mon East Emory Road at Pedigo Road.

There are no reported injuries due to the crash.

Fire crews ask drivers to be careful in the area. Drivers may experience delays on East Emory Road.


