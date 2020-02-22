Morning crash causes delays on East Emory Road

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue Crews officials said crews were on the scene of a crash on East Emory Road.

Officials said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. mon East Emory Road at Pedigo Road.

There are no reported injuries due to the crash.

Fire crews ask drivers to be careful in the area. Drivers may experience delays on East Emory Road.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue on the scene of a car crash E. Emory Rd at Pedigo Rd. No injuries but will be a traffic delay on E. Emory. Be careful! If gonna be a beautiful day. pic.twitter.com/3eyrIk2kE1 — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) February 22, 2020

