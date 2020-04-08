Morristown Police Chaplain dies due to COVID-19 complications

Morristown police announced Chaplain Don Crider died Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19, according to his family.

Crider worked with the Morristown Police Department for nearly 20 years. He received his police Chaplin certification through the International Conference of Police Chaplains.

MPD said they talked with his family, who decided they wanted to let people know the circumstances of his death. "His family hopes that his death will help people understand the seriousness of this disease, and that we must all do everything we can to reduce the spread of this virus."

They added that Crider "was a loving person who was greatly cherished by his family and those that knew him."

"Chaplain Crider was very dedicated to the officers of the MPD and their families," MPD said.

Crider rode alongside the officers, participated in devotion services and performed wedding ceremonies during his time with the MPD.

“Don’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. His presence at the department and the service that he provided will be greatly missed. Don was a comforting presence within our ranks and was always ready to give encouragement to everyone," MPD Chief Roger Overholt said. "He truly had the heart of a servant."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

