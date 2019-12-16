Morristown-Hamblen East High School battling bats

Morristown-Hamblen East High School has been battling a bat issue over the past year.

The school thought the problem was solved after not seeing the pests for a few months, but the bats were re-discovered while the school's choir held a concert in the auditorium earlier this year.

"I was on stage singing, and I tried to stay as composed as possible, but there was a bat flying pretty close to our face." said choir member Jordan Russel.

Although the handful of bats are a distraction, Hamblen Schools superintendent Jeff Perry said he doesn't feel there is a real concern for safety at the school.

"We are not overly concerned that this is an issue that that creates any immediate threat to student safety, but it is something that we do want to resolve because it's more of a distraction than we think it's a safety concern." said Perry.

The school has been able to effectively remove at least two of the bats, but there are still a couple that have been a challenge to get out of the auditorium.

"With those high ceilings being 20 feet high, and they are flying and they have so much area to spread out in, that creates one of our first issues in terms of being able to physically get in contact with them to catch them." said Perry.

