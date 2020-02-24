WATCH: Morristown student's insane kick goes viral

This is something you don't see every day!

A senior at Morristown-Hamblen High School East went viral after he posted a TikTok video successfully kicking a soccer ball into a basketball goal.

Gerson Sorto kicked the soccer ball from the opposite end of the court and made it. In the video, Sorto was shocked when he made the basket.

Sorto is a member of the high school's men's soccer team.

