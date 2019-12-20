Morristown Police Department awards K-9 teams

Two K-9 teams with the Morristown Police Department were honored at the annual K-9 recertification training hosted by the Sevierville Police Department.

Officer Paul Pressley and K-9 Juno competed against six other ordinance teams. MPD said the teams were scored on several scenarios throughout the week. The PD team received the highest scores and took top honors.

Officer Blake McCarter and K-9 Riot were awarded for building searches. McCarter and Riot competed against 35 other teams for the award.

All six of the Morristown K-9 teams received recertification for their specialized areas.

