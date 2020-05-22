Morristown police arrest four in drug bust

The Morristown Police Department arrested four people on drug charges after executing a search warrant Wednesday night.

According to police, officers seized more than 11 grams of methamphetamine, 4.34 grams of marijuana, along with suboxone and other paraphernalia from an apartment at 2038 Buffalo Trail.

Senca Smith, 41, is listed as a resident of the apartment. According to a release, the Morristown Police Department charged him with Sale and Delivery of a Schedule VI Drug, Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, and Schedule III Drug Violation.

Police also charged 42-year-old Crystal Estep, 36-year-old Joshua Crews of Bean Station, and Andrew Allison, 36, of Mooresburg.

The warrant stemmed from a weeks-long investigation into activity at the apartment. All suspects remain in Hamblen County Jail and are expected in court on June 2.

