Morristown Police need your help to find missing teen

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) — Morristown Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.
Trinity Jay Jarnigan was last seen Tuesday afternoon wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt, and a black ball cap.
Jarnigan has a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist.
Police said has ties to Grainger County and maybe in or around that area.
Jarnigan is described as a white male, 5’ 6” tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair.
Anyone with information concerning Trinity Jarnigan’s whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.