Morristown Police need your help to find missing teen

Morristown Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Trinity Jay Jarnigan was last seen Tuesday afternoon wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt, and a black ball cap.

Jarnigan has a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist.

Police said has ties to Grainger County and maybe in or around that area.

Jarnigan is described as a white male, 5’ 6” tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair.

Anyone with information concerning Trinity Jarnigan’s whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.