Morristown Police warn of phone scam

Morristown Police are warning residents to be aware of a new scam call.

The caller tells victims they're from the MPD and demands payment in the form of Google Play cards, police say.

The Morristown Police Department says they will never demand payment over the phone and no government agency will ever request payment in the form of gift cards.

"We want to warn everyone there are many similar scams; we recommend that you not give out personal information over the phone unless you are sure of who you are speaking with."

Anyone with questions about the scam should call (423) 585-4630.