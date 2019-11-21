Morristown Police warns residents about rash of car part thefts

The Morristown Police Department is warning citizens about a rash of car part thefts.

According to investigators, catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles, especially larger vehicles like trucks and work vans due to easier access underneath the vehicles.

Police said to protect your property always park your vehicle in a well-lit, highly visible area.

Devices can also be used to protect the converter from being cut off your vehicle.

Police say anyone who falls victim to this crime should call the Morristown Police Department at (423) 585-2701.