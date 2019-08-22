Blind workers sew helmets for Marine Corps in Morristown

There's a factory in Morristown that thousands of people drive past everyday, but what's inside is unique.

The workers sew the camouflage that Marines wear into battle, and make the mattress they might sleep on at night.

Most of the workers are blind.

The Volunteer Blind industries employs about 200 workers, and three quarters of them are visually impaired or blind.

"I live life as normal as normal can be. It wasn't always that easy," Mark Sheridan said.

"It's very hard to find a job," Owen Neil added.

The employees said that 70% of the blind nationally go without work. When Mark Sheridan was 19 and lost his vision in Morristown, he didn't know where to turn.

"When I lost my eyesight I thought it was over," Sheridan said. "What am I gonna do? Live with mom and dad the rest of my life?"

Now with his fingers to guide him, Mark has his own home and a mission.

Owen Neil is another person who has benefited from the work. He said it was hard to find to a job after waking up in the hospital without his vision.

"It was awful. It took me seven or eight years to find work," Neil said.

Now he's helping create more opportunities for the blind.

"Find out what their skills are," Neil said. "Don't just overlook us because we're blind. We do have a lot to offer to society."

The business is all about letting people regain their independence, and business is good, so much so that the volunteer industry is hiring new workers. Find out how to apply here or call 423-586-3922.

