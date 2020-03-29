Morristown church catches fire after reportedly being struck by lightning

Morristown Fire officials said Roe Junction Baptist Church caught fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews from Morristown, Hamblen County and several neighboring counties are currently on the scene. Fire officials said they have been on the scene for nearly two hours and are still working to contain the fire.

Storms are suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to MFD. Officials said they believe the church was struck by lightning.

Officials said the fire appears to be in the sanctuary.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.