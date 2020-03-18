Dream turns to reality for Morristown couple with adoption of baby

For years, a Morristown couple has dreamed of being called mom and dad. Now it's a reality.

Jessica and Tyler Darnell welcomed Tinley Skye into their home earlier this year. Tinley was born on January 24, weighing 7 lbs 1 oz.



Tyler said they went with the birth mother to some of her final appointments and were their for her birth.

“It was so surreal, it was so quick the way it happened” Tyler Darnell said

He said Tinley smiles a lot, loves to eat and sleep.

“She's completely healthy and happy,” Darnell said.

They are just trying to enjoy as much time as they can with her.

"When everything going crazy, having Tinley is calming and comforting," Darnell said

Her parents said Tinley loves "tummy time" and music.

“Tinley is every we hoped and prayed for,” Tyler said. “The lord really blessed us.”

The family said they hope Tinley grows up and becomes part of their faith and that she is academically successful.

“There is no greater feeling than being a parent” Darnell said.

They want to to thank everyone who made their dream possible through donations, fundraisers and prayer.

“We couldn’t say thank you enough,” Darnell said.

The couple said they have a great relationship with Tinley's birth mother and plan to keep her in the baby's life as much as she wants.

The adoption should be finalized with the state in July.

