The City of Morristown said residents in the area of Freshour Street are being asked to shelter in place due to a gas leak.

Officials said the leak caused a small fire. The gas has been turned off, but the street is closed.

Officers at the scene said the fire has been burning for at least an hour, but it is contained.

As of 10:45 a.m., there was no timeline for when the street would reopen.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.