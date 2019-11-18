Morristown homeless shelter kickstarts annual 'turkey smoking' fundraiser

Ministerial Association Temporary Shelter (MATS) kicked off their annual 'turkey smoking' fundraiser last week and already have sold more than 100 turkeys and hams.

The turkey smoking benefit is MATS longest standing fundraiser. / Source: MATS

The shelter has been holding this fundraiser for 29 years and it remains their most successful and popular holiday benefit.

A local doctor, Dr. Mike Dillard of the Providence Clinic in Morristown donated $3500 to buy 100 turkeys, jumpstarting the fundraiser on November 14.

"We like to have fundraisers in place of just asking for donations so that people in the community can learn more about all MATS does and also, people like to get something for their money, which is exactly what they get with the turkey smoking." said Executive Director of MATS, Tonya Polidoro.

MATS will sell all the turkeys and hams they can over the next few weeks and people that purchased their smoked holiday meats can pick them up on November 27. The group will smoke the turkeys and hams themselves behind the shelter.

“It is so humbling." said Polidoro. "I go home and I’m like we have nothing to complain about .This is a time in my life where I get to actually do a job that means something and I want to get the community passionate about it as well.”

The hams and turkeys will be on sale up until the smoking benefit. You can purchase a turkey for $40 and a ham for $35. All benefits will go towards MATS. You can find more information about MATS and how to purchase a ham or turkey here.

