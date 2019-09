The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators are searching for 24-year-old Brad Allen James Moore. Moore is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said Moore is 5'8", weighs 140 pounds, and has hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 423-585-2778.

