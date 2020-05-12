Morristown police issue Silver Alert for man with Alzheimer's

The Morristown Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police said they are searching for John Healey, who, according to family, drove away from a doctor's office in Morristown while his wife was inside for an appointment. He left at some point between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and has not returned to the office or to his home in Newport.

Healey is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6’ 1” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray sweater and a beige hat. He was driving a 2004 tan Buick LeSabre with license plate number H8731U registered in Cocke County.

Police said Healey suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (423) 585-2701.

