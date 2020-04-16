Morristown police search for missing woman

The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Tara Chantel McCraw has not been heard from her family since April first, police said. She had recently came to Morristown from Loudon County.

McCraw is described as a white woman, 5'3" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Investigators said she doesn't have a known vehicle and police don't know if she is still in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 423-585-2701.

