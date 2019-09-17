Morristown police searching for missing 17-year-old and dog

Officers with the Morristown Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager and his dog.

Austin Harrell, 17, was last seen at his Lincoln Avenue on Sept. 15.

Police say family members believe Harrell has a dog with him.

Harrell is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, weighs 162 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Morristown police ask anyone with information to call police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

