Police searching for missing Morristown man

Morristown police said they are searching for a missing 37-year-old man.

Family members told officials Daniel Ayus, 37, is homeless and they have not made contact with him since August 26.

Ayus is a Hispanic male, 5'5 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Officials said he does not have a known vehicle and they are unsure if he is still in the area.

Officials with the Morristown Police Department are asking anyone with information about Ayus' locations to contact police immediately at 423-585-2701or Detective Phil Hurst at phurst@mymorristown.com.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.