Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Morristown

Officials with the Morristown Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a west end convenient store.

Police said a man in his mid-20s robbed Roadrunner Market on West Andrew Johnson Highway around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to reports, the suspect demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. At one point, officials said the suspect stopped to pick up spilled cigarettes from the floor.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. Investigators believe the suspect ran toward Barton Drive and may have left in a vehicle. The suspect was armed with a silver and black handgun that he dropped during the incident, according to reports.

The suspect is described as a white man, with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5'6" to 5'8" and weighs around 150 pounds. Police said the suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, white tennis shoes with dark laces and camouflage and black cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.

