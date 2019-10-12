Morristown woman killed in apartment fire

A Morristown woman is dead after an apartment fire. Morristown Fire Marshal Brian Shepard said it happened the evening of Friday, October 11 at a four unit apartment on Mall Road.

Shepard says a woman was pulled from the fire and could not be revived. Residents of the three other apartments were uninjured, but could not stay in their homes Friday night because of heavy smoke. The Red Cross helped them find shelter.

Shepard said an investigation will begin Saturday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

The victim has not been identified.