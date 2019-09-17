Mosquitoes in east and west Knoxville test positive for West Nile virus

The Knox County Health Department's latest lab report confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in east and west Knoxville.

The reports come from mosquitoes in the Rocky Hill area of West Knoxville and Milligan Street area of East Knoxville.

KCHD officials said they will follow the protocol of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and spray for mosquitoes in these areas to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to humans.

If weather permits, officials will spray these areas on Thursday, Sept. 19. between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officials said signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents. People in the affected areas are asked to stay indoors and keep their pets inside or in the backyard during the spraying.

To reduce the risk of contracting West Nile, you are advised to apply insect repellant often, dispose of standing water around your home and wear socks, long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants.

Milligan Street spray area:

All areas east of North Cherry Street, west of Prosser Road, north of Magnolia Avenue and south of Interstate 40 will be treated Thursday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, weather permitting.

Rocky Hill spray area:

Sentry Lane; Antrim Way; Red Bay Way; Tranquilla Drive; Hampson Lane; Redeemer Lane; Pinner Drive; Scottie Lane; Hawthorne Drive; Ownby Lane; Alki Lane; Dukesbury Drive; Kingsbury Drive; Queensbury Drive; Scotsbury Circle; Village Drive; Covington Drive; Wilmington Drive; and Rocky Hill Ballfields will be treated on Thursday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, weather permitting.

