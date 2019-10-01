Mosquitoes in north Knoxville test positive for West Nile virus

The Knox County Health Department's latest lab report confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in north Knoxville.

The reports come from mosquitoes in the Fairmont Boulevard area of north Knoxville

KCHD officials said they will follow the protocol of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and spray for mosquitoes in these areas to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to humans.

If weather permits, officials will spray these areas on Thursday, Oct. 3, between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officials said signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents. People in the affected areas are asked to stay indoors and keep their pets inside or in the backyard during the spraying.

To reduce the risk of contracting West Nile, you are advised to apply insect repellant often, dispose of standing water around your home and wear socks, long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants.

Fairmont Boulevard spray area:

Mineral Springs Avenue from Walker Boulevard to Whittle Springs Road; Walker Boulevard from Mineral Springs Avenue to Powers Street; Montclair Avenue; Underwood Place; White Oak Lane; Valley View Drive from Whittle Springs Road to White Oak Lane; McCampbell Avenue; Upland Avenue; Tecoma Drive; Arbor Place; Maxwell Street; Emoriland Boulevard east of Kuhlman Street; Fairmont Boulevard from Kuhlman Street to Maxwell Street; Avondale Avenue from Whittle Springs to Maxwell Street; Boright Place; Boright Drive from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street; McNutt Street; Brunswick Street; Whitney Place; Forestdale Avenue from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street; Edgewood Avenue from Barton Street to Maxwell Street; Barton Street from Edgewood to Fairmont; Albert Avenue from Barton Street to Fairview Street; Nickerson Avenue from Barton Street to Bellevue Street; Fairview Street from Nickerson Avenue to Edgewood Avenue; Clearview Street; Orlando Street; Bellevue Street; Derieux Drive; Seymour Avenue; Sandra Avenue; Shaw Drive; Fontana Street; Fairwood Avenue; Powers Street; and Miami Street will be treated Thursday , Oct. 3, weather permitting.

Previously scheduled follow-up sprayings in the Rocky Hill and Milligan Street areas will also take place Thursday, Oct. 3, between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

