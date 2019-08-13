Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Knoxville

The Knox County Health Department says recent lab reports confirm mosquitoes in North Knoxville tested positive for the West Nile virus.

KCHD will follow CDC protocol and spray for mosquitoes in the area on August 15 between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officials say the spray will reduce the mosquito population and the risk of West Nile virus spreading to humans.

KCHD says residents should stay indoors during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

To reduce the risk of contracting West Nile, you are advised to apply insect repellant often, dispose of standing water around your home and wear socks, long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants.

Tower Drive spray area:

Aurora Lane; Charlene Lane; Woodale Drive; Old Central Avenue Pike; Steeple Chase Apartment complex; Pratt Road; Tower Drive; Lawrence Road; Shasta Drive, Naveda Lane, Naveda Drive, Laurel Circle, Heather Lane, Fennel Road from Cedar Lane to E. Inskip Drive, Caron Drive; Sierra Road; Chesswood Drive; Woodleaf Drive; Sanford Road; Lutie Road; Oakcrest Road; Tillman Road; Rowan Road south to Henrietta Drive; Henrietta Drive east to Willoway Drive; Delapp Drive; and Griffins Gate Lane will be treated Thursday, Aug. 15, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29. A map of the area is included below.

