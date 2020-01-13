Most people wait too long to get knee replacement surgery, study says

Living with knee pain?

According to a Northwestern University's study published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery on Monday, most Americans wait too long to get much-needed knee replacement surgeries and those delays could lead to other health problems.

Researchers followed more than 8,000 people with symptoms of osteoarthritis for up to eight years.

The study found that 25 percent of participants that choose knee surgeries are getting it too early. Artificial knees wear out after about 20 years.

