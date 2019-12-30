Mother claims son was shot in eye with a BB gun, Morristown police investigating

The Morristown Police Department said they received a complaint from a woman who claimed that her child was shot in the eye with a BB gun by another child.

According to the police report, the woman filed the report on December 30 and claimed the incident occurred on December 21 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The woman claimed that her son was taken to the hospital in Hamblen County before he was transported to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

The report said the woman's son is still at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital waiting for diagnosis.

