Mother, daughter attacked at Ga. store by man who thought they cut in checkout line

Authorities in Georgia have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of punching a 60-year-old woman and throwing her mother to the ground at a grocery store.

Mary Gardner, 80, was thrown to the ground by a suspect who also punched her 60-year-old daughter, Kathy Malone, at a Wholesale Food Outlet in Forest Park, Georgia. (Source: WSB/Cox/CNN)

Authorities are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video attacking 60-year-old Kathy Malone and her mother, 80-year-old Mary Gardner, in the checkout line at a Wholesale Food Outlet in Forest Park, Ga., on Feb. 3.

The women say the suspect became furious because he thought Gardner tried to cut in front of him in line. He didn’t realize she was shopping with Malone, who was already waiting to check out.

Surveillance video shows the man punch Malone in the face before pulling Gardner from her motorized shopping cart by her hair and tossing her to the ground.

“He slammed me so hard on that floor, and you know the floor is concrete. It just happened so fast,” Gardner said. “If I had my cane - I left it in the car - I would’ve hit him in the back of the head.”

The women say they’re glad the store manager jumped in to protect them before the suspect could continue the attack.

Investigators believe the suspect is “a threat to public safety.” The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Park Police Department have teamed up to search for him.

"I'm just hoping that somebody will see this man and turn him in because he needs to pay for what he did to my mother," Malone said.

Sheriff Victor Hill said Saturday he is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who helps find “this dummy.” Forest Park Mayor Angela Butler stated that she will also add money and ask her city council members to pitch in on the reward as well.

“I want to know who the hell thinks he can manhandle a grandmother in Clayton County without incurring the wrath of the sheriff’s office,” Hill said.

The suspect is described as a black male of at least 50 years who is more than 6 feet tall and around 225 pounds. He was wearing what were described as rose-colored glasses during the attack and bright orange and red shoes.

He was seen leaving in what was described as a possible light tan colored 4-door Toyota, possibly a Corolla. The first three letters on the tag of the vehicle are believed to be RHP.

