Mother, daughter killed in Kentucky fire

Kentucky State Police say a house fire has claimed the life of a woman and her 3-year-old daughter.

Police were called to the scene in Greenville around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said 30-year-old Kristina Y. Pyszka and her daughter were inside the residence when the fire started.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive.

The fire was believed to have started in a bedroom, but the cause remained under investigation. Police say foul play isn't suspected.

