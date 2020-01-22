Mother dies at hands of son in South Carolina neighborhood, deputies say

According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, South Carolina deputies are investigating a homicide after a domestic dispute ended in a woman's death at the hands of her son in an Anderson County home early Monday night.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the 57-year-old woman as Celeste Lowie.

According to deputies, Lowie's son, Nafis Mena, 29, was arrested and charged with murder.

Deputies and the Coroner's Office were called to Lowie's home on Towhee Trail, off Centerville Road, about 10:15 p.m., about an unconscious victim, Shore said.

According to Shore, Lowie was taken to AnMed Health in cardiac arrest and died about 11:15 p.m.

Deputies said no weapons were used, and the son killed Lowie with his bare hands.

Warrants later revealed that Mena is accused of choking his mother to death.

Mena remains in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center, deputies said.

