Mother of 19-year-old killed during traffic stop sues former Memphis officer

The mother of a teenager who was shot and killed by a former Memphis police officer filed a $17 million lawsuit against the officer.

Mary Stewart, the mother of Darrius Stewart, filed the lawsuit against former MPD officer Conner Schilling in federal court Friday, WMC reported.

In the lawsuit, Stewart claimed Schilling violated her son's constitutional rights during the traffic stop.

"Darrius Stewart was an unarmed young black man attempting to flee when he was killed by an enraged and impassioned Conner Schilling," the lawsuit stated.

Schilling shot and killed the 19-year-old during a traffic stop in Hickory Hill in 2015. Police said Stewart resisted arrest as Schilling attempted to take him into custody for outstanding juvenile warrants. Stewart was killed during the struggle. Officials said video was captured of the struggle but not the shooting.

A previous lawsuit by Stewart family against the City of Memphis and Schilling was dismissed. A U.S. District judge dismissed the lawsuit and said there was not enough evidence to suggest the city caused Stewart's death.

The CIty of Memphis is not named in the new lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.