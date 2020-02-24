Mother of missing Tenn. toddler says grandmother took child to Virginia

The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee toddler said that the child's grandmother took her to Virginia.

READ: Tennessee toddler still missing, TBI releases more video

On February 19, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell. Officials said she was last seen sometime in December, with reports conflicting on the exact date. Investigators said the child's grandfather reached out to the Department of Children's Services after not seeing the child since Thanksgiving.

The child's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, spoke with CBS affiliate WJHL on February 24, a few days after the alert was issued.

According to WJHL, Boswell told them that the child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, took Evelyn to Mendota, Virgina.

"I told TBI where to find her in Mendota. My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously and if they don’t go tonight, I will go myself and go get her…They’re not taking me seriously, TBI isn’t, because I’ve not fully told them I’ve been like ‘hey, like my mom camped out in Mendota, you know, to go check them out,’ but I’ve never been like, ‘hey,’ specifically, ‘hey, she’s like in a silver camper,’ because my mom did threaten me like you know if I told anybody – I’m not gonna get into that – but she did,” Boswell told WJHL.

Boswell said the grandmother was babysitting Evelyn while she was at work.

When asked if she had any concerns about leaving her baby with Angela, Boswell said, "Well, she's my mom. I wanted to trust her…Well, I called her and she was just like, ‘Oh, she’s safe’ like, you know, that kinda thing, and then she started threatening me." Boswell did not reveal any details on what or how her mother threatened her.

Last week, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office held a news conference where they said they had received inaccurate information from Megan. Many questions have been raised, including why it took so long to raise the alarm about Evelyn's appearance. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they didn't have an answer.

Boswell told WJHL, "I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, 'Oh well, [she'll] just tell them were Evelyn was,' but obviously she's not going to."

Angela Boswell was extradited back to Tennessee on February 24 after being charged with theft of property when investigators found a vehicle linked to Evelyn's disappearance in North Carolina.

Boswell said the last time she'd spoke to her mother was February 19.

"Whenever the AMBER Alert went out, I think that was...I mean, she was just going off on me, and wanting to go to Mendota, and I kept telling her if Evelyn's in Mendota, just take me to her. I will take her up there, we can just end this right now."

WJHL asked Megan if there were any rumors she wanted to address. Boswell told them that she wanted to address the fact that her family identifies as "gypsies."

“Gypsies are not a cult. They have been asking people if there is like a Gypsy ringleader and like…I mean like we’re not like ringleaders, we’re not like out here kidnapping babies, or anything like that. Well, yeah, and like my dad’s very proud of that, you know, but he’s just mad about all the rumors going around like trashing them cause like we’re not a cult, you know what I mean, we’re not like, nothing like that at all,” Boswell said.

WJHL reported that the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said the campgrounds in Mendota, Virginia, where Megan claims Angela Boswell took Evelyn, have been checked. Nothing was found.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know anything about the case.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.