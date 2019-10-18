Mother rebuilds sons roadside memorial

In July 2017 Cordell Breighner was walking down Old Knoxville Highway when he was hit and killed. Police say it was a hit and run, and the drivers yet to be caught.

Cordell Breighner roadside memorial./(WVLT)

"Nobody knows what happened, and no ones come forward, and said anything," his mother Cheryl Breighner said.

For more than two years she's waited to find out what really happened when her son on Old Knoxville Highway.

"It will always be tough, it hasn't gotten any better," Breighner said.

Shortly after Cordell Breighner was killed in that hit and run, his mother and friends built a memorial.

"That way somebody is reminded everyday that they know something, and they ain't said anything," Breighner said.

Earlier this week someone took it down, the grieving mother's said shes building it back, and bigger than before. She's hopeful it will one day lead to some answers.

"No reasons going to be good enough," Breighner said. "It's not going to bring him back, but I feel like it would help."

