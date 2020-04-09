Mother, son among 3 dead in double murder-suicide in SC

Three people, including a mother and her young son, are dead following a double murder-suicide in South Carolina, officials said.

WBTV reported the incident happened off Yorkdale Road in the Lesslie Community near Rock Hill.

York County deputies were called to the scene just before 10:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The first deputies on scene discovered three shooting victims. Two of the shooting victims, an adult female and a male juvenile were dead.

Deputies said the third person was taken to the hospital and has since died.

The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Sharekia Johnson, from Clover, and her 5-year-old son Paul Johnson Jr. The third person was Paul Johnson Sr., who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation and officials did not provide any other details.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WBTV. All rights reserved.