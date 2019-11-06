Mother wanted for murder after delivering stillborn with toxic level of meth in system

A 25-year-old mother in California may be on the run after police say she gave birth to a stillborn that medical professionals believe may have been exposed to drugs during the pregnancy.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Chelsea Becker on the charge of murder. The bail amount is $5 million.

Detective Sgt. Justin Vallin believes Becker knows she’s wanted and is on the run. He says the mother used drugs throughout her three previous pregnancies, and each baby was born with meth in his system.

Vallin says the pattern repeated itself last month when Becker gave birth to a stillborn boy with more than six times the toxic level of meth in his system. He also says Becker admitted to meth use just days before giving birth.

"The levels of methamphetamine in this baby's system were such high levels, even for an adult, so we believe that she was using almost the entire time she was pregnant,” Vallin said.

Becker’s family, including her cousin Terra Ordonez, is calling for her to turn herself in.

“I'm excited for her to straighten up and get clean because I know she's smart enough to get out of it,” Ordonez said. "Hopefully, it's an eye opener for a lot of women who are struggling. If you're pregnant, scream for help."

Julie Lance, Becker’s aunt, adopted one of her sons, 3-year-old Troy, and has custody of 1-year-old Silas, who is still in the system. Becker’s oldest, a 4-year-old, was also adopted out.

Lance says Becker and Silas have a strong bond, and it’s not too late for her to be a part of his life.

"If she wants to see him, she needs to turn herself in. I know she loves him, and if there's anything in the world that she wants, it's this baby. She needs to turn herself in."

Anyone with information on Becker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department Investigative Unit.

