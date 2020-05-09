Mother's Day parade honors Sevierville's seniors

Car after car paraded through the parking lot of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“Oh it was wonderful," said Annette Flynn, a resident at the center, “I enjoyed it so much. You could just feel all the love.”

She and other residents stayed six feet apart, wore masks and watched family, friends and loved ones visit from afar.

“My nephew and his wife were here and they’re daughter-in-law," said Carolyn Atchley, a resident at the facility.

Every passing car showed handcrafted moments of compassion.

“I love my son so much. Seeing him do that I got to see him waving at me and stuff he just touched my heart," said Flynn.

The director of the facility said some people even celebrated anniversaries.

Sixty-five people live at the center.

