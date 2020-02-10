East Tennessee mayor accused of stealing thousands from grandmother

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Mount Carmel man is accused of stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from his grandmother.

In August 2019, TBI agents said they began investigating allegations of theft against Christopher Scott Jones, 48, who is currently serving as the Mayor of Mount Carmel.

During the investigation, TBI agents discovered Jones stole more than $300,000 from his grandmother and her estate by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements, according to reports.

The Hawkins County Grand Jury charged Jones with one count of theft over $250,000. Jones was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

