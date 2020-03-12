Mount Olive Elementary raises money for community tunnel

Mount Olive Elementary School is one step closer to completing a project that will beautify the community.

The Maloney Road Tunnel Project is something the school's PTO has had in the works for three years. The school wants to paint a mural on the tunnel, which acts as the entrance to the community from Alcoa Highway.

The group has a go-fund-me seeking to raise $5000. Thanks to generous donors and a grant awarded to the school, they have now raised more than $1000 towards the goal.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.